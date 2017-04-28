4/28/17: Come See Me – Amy Peeler – Tailgate Party and Fireworks – Saturday 4/29

www.comeseeme.org April 29, 2017 @ 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Eagle Loop

Rock Hill, SC 29730 Entry fee is $5 for adults 21 & older (valid IDs required). CASH ONLY. Free for those under 21. Parking is $5 per car in the Winthrop Coliseum parking areas; no vehicles are allowed into the Lake Area. Winthrop LakeEagle LoopRock Hill, SC 29730

Sponsored by Burns Chevrolet and The Pump House Restaurant

From an afternoon tailgate with a few thousand of your closest friends to an evening picnic under the stars with great tunes and a stellar fireworks display, all in a single event. Bring your blankets, cooler, grill*, and chairs and join us for one of Glen’s favorite events. Exciting live entertainment from 3:30-9 pm on the Founders Federal Credit Union Stage. Fireworks begin at 9 pm. Entry fee is $5 for adults 21 and older (valid IDs required). CASH ONLY. Free for those under 21. Parking is $5 per car in the Winthrop Coliseum parking areas; no vehicles are allowed into the Lake Area. Prohibited items and activities include tailgating in parking lots, glass bottles (including wine bottles) and containers, beer kegs, pets, vendors, household furniture (i.e. sofas, etc.), skateboards, hover boards, bikes and rollerblades, tiki torches and similar lighting, campfires/bonfires, motorized scooters, golf carts, and RVs. Grill trailers are NOT permitted – no exceptions.* However, small grills that you can roll or carry are permitted. Grounds must be vacated by 10 pm. Trash and recycling bags will be available and attendees are responsible for cleaning up their tailgate site. Cancelled if it rains.

Barbeque sandwiches and meat by the pound from the Come-See-Me Barbeque Cook-Off will be for sale at the Tailgate Party starting at 3 p.m. To purchase, visit the large white tent near main entrance and beside the souvenir tent near the stage. Barbeque is limited, so make your purchases early.

Entertainment

3 pm Chase Killough (Folk and classic rock)

5 pm Jenn Thornton (Country/rock with a modern twist)

6:45 pm Carolina Skydiving Exhibition

Sponsored by Family Trust Federal Credit Union

7 pm Swingin Richards (Classic oldies party band)

9 pm Fireworks Extravaganza

Sponsored by Domtar, Fast Signs-Rock Hill, KCI Technologies, Inc., and Plato’s Closet-Rock Hill

