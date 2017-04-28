4/27/17: Ofc. Angie Wells – Work Day at Worthy Boys & Girls Camp – Saturday, 4/29

Drop in to join the Rock Hill Police Department this Saturday, April 29th from 9-3 when they have a work day utilizing the funds raised this year for the Worthy Boys & Girls Camp. Camp starts June 12th and applications are online at www.worthyboysandgirlscamp.org. Even if you can’t work much Saturday, come by and check out the camp and all the things that are going on there! You can call 803-329-5583 for information or just stop in 2352 Worthy Boys Road, Rock Hill, SC.

Comments

comments