4/27/17: Gary Robinson – Author – "Mining the Diamond Within You"

Listen to this inspirational story about a man who started out on the wrong road and got caught, but turned it all around for himself. Now enjoying a successful family life, Gary Robinson’s mission is to help anyone who needs inspiration to turn their life around. Contact him to speak to youth or church groups; 803-287-3978 or email glr1132@yahoo.com

