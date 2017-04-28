4/27/17: Come See Me – Shelley Goodner and Erica Smith – Moonlight Jazz and Blues



Winthrop Lake

Rock Hill, SC 29730 Entry fee is $5 for adults 21 & older (valid IDs required). CASH ONLY. Under 21 are free. Parking is $5 at Winthrop Coliseum. April 28, 2017 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pmWinthrop LakeRock Hill, SC 29730

Sponsored by BB&T, Caraustar Industries, Hamilton Martens, LLC, A. Watts Huckabee and Carolina Insurance & Investment Group (CIIG), Leitner Construction Company, Inc., and Patrick Management Company

Spend the evening at Winthrop Lake soaking up the moonlight and enjoying the smooth sounds emanating from the Founders Federal Credit Union Stage. Entry fee is $5 (CASH ONLY) for adults 21 & older (valid IDs required). Free for those under 21. Parking at Winthrop Coliseum is $5. Bring a picnic, cooler, chair or blanket and relax with friends. Not up for a picnic? Let the professionals do the cooking for you and walk over to the Barbeque Cook-Off “Anything but Butts” competition where for $1 per sample you can delight in a variety of dishes ranging in years past from gumbo to barbeque chicken to desserts. Samples sold from 6:30 pm until we run out. Prohibited items and activities include tailgating in parking lots, glass bottles and containers, kegs, pets, vendors, household furniture (i.e. sofas, etc.), skateboards, hover boards, bikes and roller blades, tiki torches and similar lighting, campfires/bonfires, motorized scooters, golf carts, and RVs. Grounds must be vacated by 11 pm. Event may be canceled due to weather.

Entertainment

6 pm The Jason Poore Trio (A mix of rock & roll, jazz & blues, and country)

8 pm Daniel D (Extraordinary electric violinist)

Comments

comments