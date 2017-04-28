4/27/17: Come See Me – Jim Austin and Jim Armour – BBQ Cook-Off

April 28, 2017 @ 6:30 pm and April 29, 2017 @1pm Winthrop Coliseum

Eagle Loop

Rock Hill, SC 29730

Sponsored by Morton & Gettys, Palmetto Waterproofing, Tarheel Contractors Supply, Inc. and York County Natural Gas

Delight in tasty offerings that are Anything but Butts during Moonlight Jazz & Blues. For $1 each, you may sample Barbeque Cook-Off competitors’ dishes ranging in years’ past from gumbo to barbeque chicken to desserts. Celebrity judges will sample entries and pick a winner prior to sales to the public. Vote for your favorite entry to receive the People’s Choice award. Prizes presented at 1 pm on Saturday.

