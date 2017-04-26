4/26/17: Come See Me – Windy Cole – Coloring Contest Awards

April 27, 2017 @ 5:30 pm Museum of York County

4621 Mt Gallant Rd

Rock Hill, SC 29732

Visit the Museum of York County to enjoy the Coloring Contest display and other exhibits. Coloring Contest entry forms are available at ComeSeeMe.org, the Museum of York County, the Main Street Children’s Museum, in the Come-See-Me Coloring Book, and will be printed in some issues of The Herald. Entries must be completed and turned in by 5pm on Tuesday, April 11 to the Museum of York County. Contest entries will be displayed until Thursday April 27 at the Museum of York County. Entries must be picked up between April 28 and May 15. Coloring Contest exhibition is included with museum admission. Prices: Tuesday-Saturday: Youth $5, Adults $8, Seniors $7. Members and children 3 and under are free. Free admission on Sundays.

Comments

comments