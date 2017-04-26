4/26/17: Come See Me – Amelia Anderson – Happy Birthday Vernon Grant!

April 26, 2017 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

133 E Main St

Rock Hill, SC 29730 $6 per person, CHM members and infants under 12 months are free. Main Street Children’s Museum133 E Main StRock Hill, SC 29730

Coordinated by Culture & Heritage Museums-Main Street Children’s Museum

Come celebrate Main Street Children’s Museums’ favorite children’s illustrator, Vernon Grant, and create some cheer during a 114th birthday bash. Join us for Vernon Grant inspired activities, games and a birthday treat. The museum exhibits and activities are specifically designed for ages 6 and younger and their caregivers. Admission is $6 per person for adults and children. CHM members and infants under 12 months are free. Please note: Museum capacity is limited to 120 people at one time .

