Please join the 2nd annual District 3 Bands on the Run 5k on Saturday, May 13th. Event registration can be found at https://racesonline.com/events/bands-on-the-run-2017

Early Bird Registration is only $ 20.00 and includes dri-fit race shirt. Spread the word to your family and friends! Can’t make it to the race be a “Sleep-In” sponsor all funds help support the band programs of Northwestern, Rock Hill, and South Pointe High Schools!