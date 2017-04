4/24/17: Mary Beth Knapp – Humane Society of York County

Gideon and Betty want you to come over and meet them! Gideon wouldn’t mind a snuggle or a brushing and Betty will bark until you let her out of her kennel, then she’s all chill. They’re both waiting for a family to love.

Can you help? www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org

