4/24/17: Come See Me Festival – Dana Hamilton – Glen Cairn Garden Concerts

Monday’s Entertainment has been cancelled due to rain, you can check the updates here:

https://www.comeseeme.org/weather

There’s much more this week – so we’ll see you there!

Glencairn Garden

725 Crest St

Rock Hill, SC 29730

Relax, kick back, and enjoy the sounds of local musicians while taking in the beautiful scenery of the Come-See-Me Festival’s birthplace. This FREE and family-friendly event is sure to appeal to all ages. Grab your family, friends, and coworkers, pull up your lawn chair or blanket, and come see us at the garden. Purchase lunch and dinner on-site from Groucho’s Deli of Rock Hill or The Roasting Company or pack your own picnic. Cancelled if rain.

SPECIAL COLLECTION: Help the Boys and Girls Club of York County by bringing any games/board games/sports equipment to the concerts.

