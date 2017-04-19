4/19/17: Come See Me Festival – Kick-Off Parade – Thursday 4/20, 6:30pm

Wendy Stewart and Susan Golder encourage you to find your Adventure with Glen and Glenda at this year’s Come-See-Me Parade! The parade starts at 135 South Oakland Avenue (Agape International Ministries) and travels south on Oakland Avenue, turning right onto East White Street, turns left into the Wells Fargo parking lot, then left onto East Main Street. The parade will proceed up East Main Street, ending at Fountain Park. Thank you in advance for leaving your pets at home. Participants may not throw items from floats or vehicles. Canceled in the event of rain.

www.comeseeme.org

Comments

comments