4/19/17: Cathy Floyd, Jim Townsend and Rion Rutledge – Free Antique Car Show

Historic Rock Hill will showcase at least five Anderson model cars at their first official Antique Car Show being held on Thursday, April 20, from 2-6pm on the grounds of the White Home.

Manufactured in Rock Hill, SC in the early 1900’s, the Anderson was considered the most successful automobile ever built in the Southern United States and plays a tremendous part in Rock Hill’s unique history. Today, there are just a handful of Andersons still in existence and Historic Rock Hill will be showcasing five of them; the largest number of Anderson model cars located in a single location in more than 80 years!

“The last public outing for most of the Andersons was for the dedication of a historic plaque erected by the City of Rock Hill near the Anderson manufacturing plant about 5 years ago”, stated Jim Townsend, an antique car enthusiast and local restorer who is helping Historic Rock Hill coordinate this event. “At Historic Rock Hill’s show, a 1920 roadster listed on the National Register of Historic vehicles will join the group. Even more amazing, only one of the five may be towed to the show, while the other four will be actually driven under their own power”, Townsend added. “Thank you for special efforts made by local Anderson Model owners who have made this memorable and historic occasion possible!”

In addition to having an opportunity to view the antique cars and engage in direct conversation with their owners, guests will be allowed to stroll through the White Home gardens, or take a tour of the historic home. Admission into the car show is FREE to the public.

To learn more about Historic Rock Hill’s Antique Car Show, to become a sponsor or to register an antique car in the show, please contact Historic Rock Hill at 803.329.1020 or info@historicrockhill.com.

