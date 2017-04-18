4/18/17: Shana Shivel – Carolinas Kickin’ It Challenge and Party

Discoveries Soccer Club invites you to apply to the Kickin’ It Challenge!

2017 | Saturday, May 6 & Sunday, May 7 http://www.kickinitchallengecarolinas.com The Carolinas Kickin’ It Challenge will hold it’s 4th Annual Youth Soccer Tournament at Manchester Meadows in Rock Hill, S.C. Working with Discoveries Soccer Club in Rock Hill, join us for this signature club level soccer tournament that is focused entirely on raising money for the fight against breast cancer.

Join us, Friday, May 12, 2017 at the Anne Springs Close Dairy Barn to kick off the fundraising weekend complete with music, an upscale BBQ, dinner, drinks, live & silent auction and entertainment. Come see the Dairy Barn transformed with pink amid the rustic and beautiful country setting that the Dairy Barn is known for. The hilarious and always entertaining Matt Harris of 107.9 The Link’s, The Matt and Ramona Show will emcee the event. Musical band for 2017 is Charlotte’s own, Early Ray!

