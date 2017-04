4/18/17: Come See Me Report – Amelia Anderson – Festival Chair

This year’s Come See Me Festival has something for everyone, including some new events and locations! Check out www.comeseeme.org for all the online sign-ups and event details!

Founded in 1962 as a weekend event, the Come-See-Me Festival has grown to ten days of food, music, sports, frogs, and fun. With over 100,000 participants annually, this award-winning festival’s history is as unique as the city it showcases.

Comments

comments