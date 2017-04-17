4/17/17: Mary Beth Knapp – Humane Society of York County

MARK YOUR CALENDARS AND GET INVOLVED – JUNE 17TH PAWS FOR LIFE CELEBRATION GALA
SPONSORS are welcome to support our efforts.
They are looking for auction items!
Get tickets Online www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org
Any questions, contact Mary Beth Knapp directly at 704-287-6475
Rescue Needs include:
Laundry Detergent
Bleach
Non clumping cat litter
Stamps & Thank you cards.
REMEMBER IF YOU ARE LOW INCOME, A YORK COUNTY RESIDENT AND YOUR PET IS NOT YET SPAYED OR NEUTERED, SIGN UP FOR OUR – No cost SPAY / NEUTER VOUCHER TODAY:
With the help from our friends at Petco Foundation, we are offering LOW INCOME NO COST spay/neuter services for york county residences! If your pet is not fixed and you qualify, please stop in TODAY to get your voucher!!!