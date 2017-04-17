4/17/17: Mary Beth Knapp – Humane Society of York County

  • MARK YOUR CALENDARS AND GET INVOLVED – JUNE 17TH PAWS FOR LIFE CELEBRATION GALA
    • SPONSORS are welcome to support our efforts.
    • They are looking for auction items!
      Get tickets Online www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org
    • Any questions, contact Mary Beth Knapp directly at 704-287-6475
  • Rescue Needs include:
    • Laundry Detergent
    • Bleach
    • Non clumping cat litter
    • Stamps & Thank you cards.
  • REMEMBER IF YOU ARE LOW INCOME, A YORK COUNTY RESIDENT AND YOUR PET IS NOT YET SPAYED OR NEUTERED, SIGN UP FOR OUR – No cost SPAY / NEUTER VOUCHER TODAY:
    • With the help from our friends at Petco Foundation, we are offering LOW INCOME NO COST spay/neuter services for york county residences! If your pet is not fixed and you qualify, please stop in TODAY to get your voucher!!!

Humane Society of York County Rescue –  www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org

Address: 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Shelter phone #: 803-802-0902

