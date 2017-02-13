Women’s Tennis Team Opens Big South Play With 7-0 Win Over Longwood

ROCK HILL, SC–The Winthrop women’s tennis team opened Big South Conference play on Sunday with a 7-0 victory over Longwood at Memorial Courts.

The win improves the Eagles to 4-2 on the season while Longwood remains winless at 0-3.

The Eagles won the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles courts to jump out to a 1-0 lead in the match. Lauren Proctor and Megan Kauffman defeated Longwood’s Fallon Burger and Marija Venta, 6-1, while the duo of Caitlin Cridland and Alisa Soloveva won by the same score over Jamie Breunig and Paloma Alatorre.

Winthrop swept through the singles matches with little difficulty as the Eagles won the No. 1 through 5 courts in straight sets. Proctor downed Breunig, 6-2, 6-0 on court one. Soloveva followed suit by knocking off Venta by the same 6-2, 6-0 score at No. 2. Cridland disposed of Alatorre, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 3. Kauffman downed Thomas, 6-1, 6-1, on the No. 4 court, while Aida Kelic blanked Anna Pelak, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5. Alya Mourad was pushed to a third set as she defeated Burger on court six, 4-6, 6-0, 1-0 (7).

Winthrop will return to action to action on Saturday, Feb. 18, when it travels to Atlanta to take on Georgia State.

