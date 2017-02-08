Two Dog Incidents on Same Road Tuesday in Lancaster County

There were two separate investigations Tuesday involving dogs on the same road in Lancaster County. In one investigation, a child was bitten by a dog and in the other case, at a different home, a dog was shot and killed. Both incidents happened on Blackwelder Road, near Fort Mill Highway.

The 3-year-old girl that was bitten will be OK, but the family in the other case wants to know who shot and killed their dog. Harvell said he came home around 2:30 p.m. and found his 10-year-old Chihuahua dead on the front porch.

The couple said they have no idea who shot their dog or why they did it. In the other investigation, the girl was bitten on the cheek and she was checked out at the scene. Animal Control seized the dog and placed it into quarantine. Investigators said that dog is associated with the child’s household

