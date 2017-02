Two Arrested After Fight With Baseball Bat

18 year old Eric Spratt and a juvenile were arrested Thursday evening after getting into a fight involving a baseball bat. The fight came after the two had an argument on Snapchat over a girl.

Spratt chased the juvenile around a vehicle. The juvenile picked up a baseball bat, hit Spratt twice in the chest and the two began fighting. The officer who was on parole broke up the fight and charged both with disorderly conduct.

