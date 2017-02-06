State Rep. Tommy Pope to Run for Open 5th Congressional District Seat

State Representative Tommy Pope has announced that he will make a run at the 5th District Congressional Seat formerly held by Mick Mulvaney. The seat became open after Mulvaney was elected to President Donald Trump’s staff as the Director of the Office of Budget and Management.

Pope says he has received an outpouring of support in the past weeks and him and his wife prayerfully considered this decision before making an announcement.

Pope joins Rock Hill legislator Ralph Norman, Indian Land attorney Kris Wampler National Director of Faith and Engagement Chad Connelly and anti-Common Core activist Sheri Few as those who have announced intentions to run.

