Rock Hill Gas Station Robbed for Cash

A Rock Hill gas station was robbed last Thursday night at around 9:50 p.m.

A woman closing the Citgo, located on South Anderson road in Rock Hill, had left the back door unlocked and was counting the cash from the register when a man in a black mask walked in and demanded she give him the money she was counting.

The amount stolen was not listed in the report. The subject escaped on foot.

