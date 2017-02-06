Northwestern High School Student to Appeal Expulsion

A 16 year old Northwestern High School student is appealing his expulsion after a pocket knife was found in the back of his truck earlier this month.

The Rock Hill School District expelled Eric Helms after finding the pocket knife in the back of his truck while on school property. Helms’ mother, Tabitha Pruitt, said he accidentally left the knife in the back of his truck after he had gone hunting and fishing.

Pruitt said she tried to enroll her son in other high schools, but because of the expulsion has not found another school to take him.

