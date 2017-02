Man Identified in York County Crash

The York County Coroner has identified the driver of a one-vehicle wreck who died early Saturday morning as 32-year-old Roy Herbert Bailes Sr of Clover.

According to York County Coroner Sabrina Gast, Bailes died early Saturday at the scene of the wreck on Sutton Springs Road south of York. The crash happened about 2 a.m. Saturday.

