Man Facing Multiple Charges After Distributing Drugs Near Elementary School

According to the York County Sheriffs Office, 28 year old Laqwon Coleman of Rock Hill is facing multiple drug charges after a search of his home, less than half a mile from Richmond Drive Elementary School, revealed pain killers, drug paraphernalia and more.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, Coleman’s home was searched on February 9th.

He also was charged Dec. 13 with distribution of .3 grams of crack cocaine within a half mile of Hargett Park, and Dec. 16 he was charged with distribution of .6 grams of crack, also within a half mile of Richmond Drive Elementary School,

Comments

comments