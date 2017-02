Man Accused of Rape and Murder of Daughter in 2001 Dies in Jail

53 year old Billy Cope convicted of raping and murdering his 12 year old daughter Amanda Cope back in 2001 died in prison Thursday. Cope claimed innocence in the crime despite confessing to it. Cope’s legal team said he was being forced to confess by police

He was also accused of sexually assaulting his other two daughters but those charges were dismissed with the right to restore once he got life in prison. His death is considered natural and an autopsy will be done today

