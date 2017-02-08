Lancaster Man Arrested For Selling Illegal Drugs

36 year old Randy Adams of Lancaster who was arrested after investigators were tipped off to illegal drugs being sold out of the room of an inn on North Main Street yesterday. Investigators knocked on the door and ended up seizing 1.82 grams of heroin, packaged in six units, and five Xanax pills.

Adams was arrested and charged with one count of a controlled substance and possession with the intent to distribute heroin. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department

