High School Basketball AUDIO Links



By Posted February 10, 2017 5:00 pm | Filed under Featured By Chris Miller

Rivalry Night is on the air with 2 Cross-Town Showdowns. On WRHI FM 100.1/AM 1340, Northwestern travels to Rock Hill. On FM 94.3, its Fort Mill and Nation Ford. Both doubleheaders get started with the girls’ games at 6:30! Listen live by clicking the links below.

Northwestern @ Rock Hill Northwestern vs. Rock Hill LISTEN LIVE

WRHI FM 100.1/AM 1340

Fort Mill vs. Nation Ford Fort Mill vs. Rock Hill LISTEN LIVE

FM 94.3

