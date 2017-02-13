Dog Tag of Rock Hill WWII Vet Found in Arizona

A Rock Hill family said they were touched after a stranger uncovered their loved one’s World War II military dog tag. Chad Vinck found the tag in a well-known military training area in Arizona.

The tag belonged to James Thompson, who died a few years ago, but Vinck was determined to find Thompson’s family. He found them on Facebook and shipped it to their home.

Thompson’s son said he became emotional when he got the tag. The family said they already have a display of items from Thompson’s service and are happy that they can add another piece.

