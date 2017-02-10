Breeder Convicted of Animal Abuse Will Not Get Dogs Back

48 year old Jordan Johnson, a dog breeder who received probation for animal cruelty last month after 116 Dobermans were seized due to his inability to take care of them, was told he cannot get the dogs back.

30 dogs were found dead while dozens of others had medical problems including cancer, legions and mange. Judge Manning ruled yesterday that the dogs had been living in their own urine and feces and Johnson was incapable of taking care of them.

He has been convicted on 15 counts of animal abuse.

