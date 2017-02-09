2/9/17: Jack Derochi – 2nd Annual Graduate EducationWeek – Winthrop University

February 13-17, 2017

Graduate education week is an initiative to raise awareness of the importance of graduate education to the state of South Carolina. Colleges and universities around the state will hold events on campus to help our citizens understand the positive impact graduate education makes on our state and our nation.

Join us at Winthrop University for a week of events that will celebrate graduate education and its impact on careers and communities. Learn about what our faculty and students are doing, and how that work impacts the state of South Carolina, our country, and our world.

Follow the week’s events on social media with #WUGradEdWeek

Monday, February 13, 2017 – Regalia Day

Winthrop faculty and staff who hold graduate degrees will be seen around campus wearing their academic robes and hoods, also known as regalia. The colors of the hoods on the regalia can tell you both the kind of degree a person has and where the degree is from.

WU students can participate in the Regalia Day contest for a chance to win a Samsung Galaxy Tablet:

1. Take a selfie with a WU faculty/staff member in regalia

2. Post the photo* to Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter with #WUGradEdWeek

3. You will be entered into a random drawing to win the tablet!

*Photos must be posted between 8am and 10pm on Monday, Feb. 13 to be entered into the drawing. Random drawing will occur and winner will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Tuesday, February 14, 2017- Panel Discussion: Why Graduate Education Matters



11:00 a.m. – 12noon, Plowden Auditorium – Approved Cultural Event!

Graduate faculty from each college will discuss the importance of graduate education and its impact on our community.

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 – Open House for Prospective Students

Drop-in 5:30-7 p.m., Richardson Ballroom

Prospective graduate school students can meet faculty and students and explore the many graduate degrees offered at Winthrop. See examples of student work and learn about the admissions process and financial assistance. Details and registration on Eventbrite.

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Music Recital: 11:00 a.m., Barnes Recital Hall

Enjoy this recital performed by students in our Master of Music programs.

M.F.A. Open Studios: Drop-in 4:30-6 p.m., McLaurin Hall

View the work of our talented Master of Fine Arts students

Comments

comments