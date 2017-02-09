2/9/17: Boo Sheppard – An Evening With Boo! Gettys Courtroom – February 25

SATURDAY | FEBRUARY 25, 2017 | 7:30 PM

Gettys Art Center Courtroom | 201 E. Main St., 2nd Floor | Rock Hill, SC 29730

Doors open at 7:00 PM

A Winter Cabaret with Boo Sheppard, Ron Parks, and Mark Lewis

A night of cocktails and desserts featuring a fun smattering of all things southern – men, beauty queens, relationships, pageants, and even poetry… An Evening with Boo! Boo Sheppard’s performance will be preceded by Light Jazz performed by Winthrop University’s own music professors and composers, Ron Parks on bass and Mark Lewis on piano. | yorkcountyarts.org

Comments

comments