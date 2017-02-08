2/8/17: Denise Cubbedge and Britton Buist – “Green Gala: Speakeasy ‘n Sparkles”

Join the Greenway Ladies Guild for a signature fundraising event benefiting Summer Camp & Recreation Scholarships at the Anne Springs Close Greenway on Saturday, March 4th at 7p.m. at the Dairy Barn in Fort Mill. At the Green Gala: Speakeasy & Sparkles, attendees can expect an elegant evening celebrating the roaring 20’s with heavy hors d’oeuvres from H&M Catering, live music, charity gaming, dancing and silent auction. Other features include a wine pull and raffle, opportunity to win a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle and music by The Free from Atlanta.

For tickets, text GREENWAYTIX to 515-55. For more information, please go to: ASCGreenway.org or call 803-547-1059.

