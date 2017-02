2/6/17: Ron Russell – 4Chordsmen Singing Valentines

Call Janet for prices and availability 803-610-5840 so the 4 Chordsmen will come to the door and sing to your valentine on Valentine’s Day from 8am til 8pm.

Choose a rose, card and 2 songs for $50

or choose a “Special Deal” of 2 songs, a card and a DOZEN red roses for $75

