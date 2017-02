2/6/17: Mary Beth Knapp – Humane Society of York County

SOME FUN FACTS TO ENCOURAGE YOU TO VOLUNTEER:

1. Teaches You New Skills 2. Helps You Stay Active 1. Fills Empty Spaces On Your Resumé 2. Can Lead To Work. 3. Can Be Therapeutic 4. Can Help Improve Social Skills 5. Can Be Relevant Work Experience 6. Can Teach You What Truly Matters 7. Helps You Make New Friends 8. Helps You Expand Your Network 9. Helps You Grow

If you considered volunteering, what are you waiting for? Come walk a dog, love on a cat, clean, do laundry, help at our Thrift Shop: register, pricing, processing, customer service, etc……

VOLUNTEER ORIENTATION IS THE 1ST SATURDAY AND 3RD FRIDAY OF EVERY MONTH AT 10AM ON SITE AT THE RESCUE OR STOP IN AT THE THRIFT SHOP DURING REGULAR HOURS AND GET STARTED RIGHT AWAY.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

Paws for Life Celebration – June 17 th – more details to come. HOW TO HELP? Participate: help us secure AUCTION ITEMS; SPONSORS, ETC… And when tickets are available, sign up and bring your friends. Help the abandoned fur babies in our area.



Dog Gone Good Time Festival – September 30th – more details to come.

Humane Society of York County Rescue – www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org

Address: 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Shelter phone #: 803-802-0902

Comments

comments