2/6/17: Lauren Duckworth and Della Freedman – Rock Hill Community Theater

Posted February 6, 2017 11:10 am | Filed under Palmetto Mornings
By

The Miss Firecracker Contest
By Beth Henley
Directed by Della Freedman

Set in the small Mississippi town of Brookhaven, a few days before the Fourth of July, the play tells the story of Carnelle Scott (known locally as “Miss Hot Tamale”), who is rehearsing furiously for the Miss Firecracker Contest.  A long-run Off-Broadway success, this explosively funny play again demonstrates the author’s unique gift for finding rich lodes of humor—and simple wisdom in the zany activities of small-town life. “…the evening’s torrential downpour of humor, alternately Southern-Gothic absurdist, melancholy and broad, almost never subsides.” —NY Times.
Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, New York.February 10-12 and 16-19
Thurs., Fri. & Sat. @ 7:30pm
Sunday’s @ 3pm

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Comments

comments