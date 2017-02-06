2/6/17: Lauren Duckworth and Della Freedman – Rock Hill Community Theater

Set in the small Mississippi town of Brookhaven, a few days before the Fourth of July, the play tells the story of Carnelle Scott (known locally as “Miss Hot Tamale”), who is rehearsing furiously for the Miss Firecracker Contest. A long-run Off-Broadway success, this explosively funny play again demonstrates the author’s unique gift for finding rich lodes of humor—and simple wisdom in the zany activities of small-town life. “…the evening’s torrential downpour of humor, alternately Southern-Gothic absurdist, melancholy and broad, almost never subsides.” —NY Times.

Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, New York.

February 10-12 and 16-19

Thurs., Fri. & Sat. @ 7:30pm

Sunday’s @ 3pm