2/3/17: Kaitlyn Carl – GrubHub Local Food Delivery for the Big Game
https://www.grubhub.com/
A few fun food facts:
- Chicken wings lead food orders with the most popular kinds being smoked, buffalo, honey barbecue and Korean fried chicken wings
- Chicken wing orders spike 93% on Super Bowl Sunday
- Nachos spike 28% on Super Bowl Sunday
- Most popular dips ordered include spinach & artichoke, buffalo chicken and ranch
Most popular game day foods overall – NATIONAL
- smoked wings
- buffalo wings
- barbecue wings
- spinach and artichoke dip
- boneless wings
- breaded wings
- stuffed pizza
- cheese pizza
- loaded cheese fries
- crispy thin crust pizza
Good Luck foods for the New England Patriots:
- saag paneer
- carne asada
- crispy chicken sandwich
- unagi roll
- breadsticks
- tom kha soup
- chicken chow mein
- bacon egg and cheese sandwiches
- chicken shish kabob
- boneless wings
Good Luck foods for the Atlanta Falcons:
- chicken noodle soup
- chicken salad
- saag paneer
- negi hamachi roll
- barbecue pork
- stromboli
- buffalo wings
- chocolate chip cookies
- fish tacos
10. jalapeno poppers
Podcast: Play in new window
| Download
| Embed
Comments
comments