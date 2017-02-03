2/3/17: Kaitlyn Carl – GrubHub Local Food Delivery for the Big Game

Posted February 3, 2017 10:59 am | Filed under Palmetto Mornings
By

https://www.grubhub.com/

 

A few fun food facts:

  • Chicken wings lead food orders with the most popular kinds being smoked, buffalo, honey barbecue and Korean fried chicken wings
  • Chicken wing orders spike 93% on Super Bowl Sunday
  • Nachos spike 28% on Super Bowl Sunday
  • Most popular dips ordered include spinach & artichoke, buffalo chicken and ranch

Most popular game day foods overall – NATIONAL

  1. smoked wings
  2. buffalo wings
  3. barbecue wings
  4. spinach and artichoke dip
  5. boneless wings
  6. breaded wings
  7. stuffed pizza
  8. cheese pizza
  9. loaded cheese fries
  10. crispy thin crust pizza

 

Good Luck foods for the New England Patriots:

  1. saag paneer
  2. carne asada
  3. crispy chicken sandwich
  4. unagi roll
  5. breadsticks
  6. tom kha soup
  7. chicken chow mein
  8. bacon egg and cheese sandwiches
  9. chicken shish kabob
  10. boneless wings

 

Good Luck foods for the Atlanta Falcons: 

  1. chicken noodle soup
  2. chicken salad
  3. saag paneer
  4. negi hamachi roll
  5. barbecue pork
  6. stromboli
  7. buffalo wings
  8. chocolate chip cookies
  9. fish tacos

10.  jalapeno poppers

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Comments

comments