2/14/17: Sabrina Gast and Chris Westover – York County Coroner CARE Team

The York County Coroner’s Office is seeking new community volunteers for their CARE Team. These volunteers will assist Coroner’s when they respond to perform death notifications. Volunteers should have their own transportation and should exhibit compassion and professionalism. During the application process background and references will be checked.

Anyone interested should attend one of the four informational meetings that have been scheduled in the following locations:`

Wednesday February 15th 630pm-730pm at Coroner’s Office 933 Heckle Blvd, Rock Hill

Monday February 20th 630pm-730pm at York Fire Department 14 N Roosevelt St, York

Tuesday February 21st 630pm-730pm at Flint Hill Fire Department 1950 Hwy 21 Bypass, Fort Mill

Coroner’s office staff as well as current CARE Team members will be present to answer any questions you may have.

If you cannot attend a meeting, applications can also be obtained from our website www.yorkcountygov.com under the coroner tab.

