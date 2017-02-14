2/14/17: Deborah Eident and Katy Motsinger – Children’s Attention Home

Children’s Attention Home giving homeless teens a home, hope

What: The Children’s Attention Home is opening it’s doors for up to five homeless youth ages 16-19 this month from York, Lancaster, Chester, Mecklenburg or surrounding counties. The Home is hosting a public meeting open to the community to present the program, answer questions and provide ways the community can help these youth.

Who: The Children’s Attention Home

When: Monday, February 27, 2017 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Comporium Technology Center, 471 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC 29730

