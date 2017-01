York City Officials to Discuss Dog Law

City officials in York will get their first look at a proposed vicious dog law Tuesday after a man putting up Christmas lights was attacked by two pit bull mix dogs Dec. 11. The public meeting starts at 6 p.m. at York City Hall.

Because it is the first public look at the proposed law, city leaders cannot enact any new law but are expected to discuss how the laws have worked in other towns and cities

