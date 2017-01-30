Winthrop Women Fall 80-51 at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, VA— Liberty used an 11-0 run to open the second half and went on to an 80-51 Big South Conference victory over Winthrop on Saturday afternoon at the Vines Center.

Winthrop falls to 2-18 overall and 1-7 in conference play while Liberty improves to 7-13 overall (5-3 BSC).

Winthrop trailed 37-29 at halftime, but fell victim four turnovers and three missed shots in the first 3 minutes and 19 seconds of the third quarter to fall behind 48-29. Liberty went to outscore the Eagles 26-8 in the third period. Winthrop finished the afternoon shooting 31 percent (19-61) and committed 26 turnovers that led to 25 points for the Flames.

Liberty, which has now won 50 out of 60 games against Winthrop, shot 44 percent (31-70) and was seven for 27 from behind the 3-point arc. Winthrop was able to hang with Liberty on the boards as the Flames finished with a two-rebound advantage (46-44).

Erica Williams led the Eagles with 22 points and 10 rebounds for her second consecutive double-double and the 29th of her career. Amari Grevious , a 6-4 freshman center who earned a start, nearly had a double-double as she had season-highs with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Liberty utilized a balanced attack as 12 players got into the scoring column. Ola Makurat led the way for the Flames with 15 points and seven rebounds while Keyen Green finished with 11 points and seven boards.

The Eagles trailed 21-14 after one quarter and was able to keep the Flames within range in the second half as they were outscored by just one point (16-15).

Winthrop will return home on Tuesday, Jan. 31, to face Gardner-Webb at 7 p.m.

