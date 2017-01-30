Winthrop Hall Of Fame Inducts Four New Members

ROCK HILL, SC—Winthrop Athletics enshrined a former athletic director, the former men’s soccer head coach, and two former athletes into its Hall of Fame during its 13th Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held Friday night at the Richardson Ballroom in the DiGiorgio Campus Center. With its latest class, the Winthrop Athletics Hall of Fame now has 77 members.

The members of the Class of 2017 include former AD Tom Hickman, former men’s soccer coach Rich Posipanko, former men’s basketball point guard Chris Gaynor, and former volleyball standout Shannon Sitzmann Reid.

Hickman retired last June after leading the department for 20 years as its athletic director, one year as interim AD, and six as the associate AD. During his tenure as AD, Winthrop athletic teams captured 50 Big South Conference championships and made 50 appearances in NCAA tournament. The Winthrop Athletic complex also underwent $20 million in new facility construction and improvements under his direction.

Posipanko retired after 27 years at Winthrop following the 2015 season as the Big South Conference’s all-time leader in wins with 275 victories and was a four-time Big South Coach of the Year. He also won 117 games at Longwood University. Under his direction, Winthrop won five Big South Conference championships and made six appearances in the NCAA College Cup.

Gaynor helped lead Winthrop to four Big South Conference basketball championships. He was the starting point guard in 129 games and finished his career with 1,000 points, more than 500 assists, and over 200 steals. Following the 2006-07 season in which Winthrop defeated Notre Dame for its first NCAA tournament victory, Gaynor was selected the Collegeinsider.com Mid-Major Player of the Year. In 2007, he was selected MVP of the Orange Bowl Classic following Winthrop’s win over then undefeated and nationally ranked Miami.

Sitzmann Reid led Winthrop volleyball to three Big South Conference championships and three appearances in the NCAA tournament. The 6-3 middle hitter had a career hitting percentage of .318 which ranks sixth all-time in the Big South and she ranks fifth in conference history with 488 total blocks. She was voted Big South Freshman of the Year in 2004 and Big South Player of the Year in 2007. In 2010, she was honored by the Big South as a member of the Volleyball All-Decade Team for 2000-09.

