Winthrop Chemistry Professor Takes Provost Office Role

Winthrop chemistry professor Takita Felder Sumter will be taking an active role in projects with the university’s Provost Office. The provost acts as chief academic officer of the university and reports directly to the university president.

Winthrop has named Felder the first Provost’s Faculty Fellow, according to a release from the university. Felder holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of South Carolina and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

She joined the Winthrop faculty in 2004. Felder’s work has been published in Science’s Nextwave and American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Today, as well as scientific journals. As a Provost Faculty Fellow, Felder will represent the Provost Office on projects such as Winthrop’s strategic plan for 2025.

