Winter Weather Cancellations And Delays

With the winter weather bearing down on York County, many area businesses, schools, churches, schools, and events have made changes to their normal schedules. Below is the most up to date list.

Updated: 1/6/2017 4:02 pm

Fort Mill School District 4 has cancelled all weekend activities.

Rock Hill School District 3 activities scheduled for this weekend have been cancelled. The School Choice fair originally scheduled for tomorrow for Saturday has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 10th from 6-8p at Sullivan Middle School.

Sierra Hull concert at the McCelvey Center has been rescheduled to Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

