Two Rock Hill Men Charged With Drug Trafficking

Two men were arrested for trafficking ecstasy and opioid drugs in Rock Hill, according to Marvin Brown, Commander of the York County drug unit. Andrew Ryan Maupin, 23, and Jonathan Daniel Todaro, 27, both of Rock Hill, have been charged with drug trafficking.

Published reports say witnesses called police at 4 p.m. Saturday to report what they thought to be a drug deal in progress at a Best Buy parking lot. Rock Hill police arrived at the scene and after searching the suspects’ car, found more than 100 ecstasy pills, 1,488 Xanax pills and about 6 grams of opioid drugs.

Commander Brown said the two men were charged with trafficking for the opioids and ecstasy. Police also found a small pistol in the car. As a result the two men also were charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Both men are currently being held at the Moss Justice Center in York. Bond was denied.

