State Rep Gary Simrill Makes Decision on 5th Congressional Run

State Representative and House Majority Leader Gary Simrill has removed his name from consideration to replace Mick Mulvaney’s 5th Congressional District Seat when Mulvaney is elected as Director of the Office of Budget and Management for President elect Donald Trump.

Simrill said he received phone calls from people all around the district encouraging him to take a look at the position but in the end he felt he was better suited for Columbia as opposed to Washington so he could better represent and serve the people of York County.

