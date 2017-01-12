Second Half Surge Leads Winthrop To 75-52 Win Over Presbyterian

ROCK HILL, SC— Winthrop used a 17-0 run in the second half to pull away for a 75-52 victory over Presbyterian College, Wednesday evening at the Winthrop Coliseum.

The win is the third straight for the Eagles, who are 12-4 overall and 4-1 in the Big South while PC falls to 4-12 on the year and 0-5 in the league. Winthrop will hit the road for its next contest when it heads to Buies Creek, NC to take on Campbell, Saturday afternoon at noon on the American Sports Network.

The big run by the Eagles started at the 14:51 mark of the second half as Winthrop took a 41-33 lead as Keon Johnson knocked down a three. Johnson proceeded to hit a three on the team’s next three possessions for a 50-33 lead in just over a two-minute span. The run was capped by a jumper in the lane by Adam Pickett for a 54-33 lead. Winthrop was 7-for-7 from the field during the run and pushed that to nine straight made field goals as it outscored the Blue Hose 23-5.

Johnson scored 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting as he was 5-for-8 behind the arc. Anders Broman and Xavier Cooks each finished with nine points while Tevin Prescott chipped in with eight. Cooks also pulled down 11 rebounds, dished out a career-high seven assists and had two blocks.

Johnson’s first basket of the game was a deep jumper on the baseline to set the program’s Division I scoring record as he now has 1,680 points. It was also the fifth straight game Johnson has reach the 20-point plateau.

Winthrop’s defense held PC to just 11 points over an 12 minute span to build its big lead and earn a third straight win.

Winthrop shot 53 percent from the floor in the second half to finish the game at 46 percent and held the Blue Hose to 31 percent shooting in the game. The Eagles finished with 11 threes in the game, seven of them coming in the second half.

PC placed three in double-figures led by Ed Drew, who recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards. Jo’Vontae Millner and Ruben Arroyo each finished with 11 points as Arroyo also had seven rebounds.

Both teams got off to a slow start and struggled shooting in the first half. PC jumped out to a 5-0 lead early on but the Eagles came back and took a 9-7 lead on a three-point play from Prescott. At the midpoint of the first half, Anders Broman hit a corner three for a 16-11 lead.

The Eagles ended the half on an 8-2 run for a 30-21 advantage at the break after PC had pulled within three points with 2:31 to play. Winthrop made its last three shots of the half as Johnson and Anders Broman buried threes while Joshua Davenport scored inside with 12 seconds left.

Winthrop shot 38 percent from the floor in the first 20 minutes while holding the Blue Hose to 29 percent shooting. The two teams were a combined 6-for-25 behind the arc and 7-for-15 at the foul line.

EXTRA DRIBBLE

-Winthrop had 12 different players in the scoring column

-Winthrop has now won seven straight over the Blue Hose

-It is the Eagles 17th win in the last 19 home games over a Big South opponent and are 35-5 in their last 40 home games overall

-Winthrop hit 11 threes and has hit at least 10 in three straight games and the seventh time in the last nine games

-Johnson now has 235 career threes and is just 19 away from the career leader (LaShawn Coulter) and seven away from second place all-time held by Tyson Waterman

-Eagles had just six turnovers in the game, which is the third time in the last four games they’ve been under 10

