Roof Says Nothing is Wrong With Him Psychologically

Representing himself during the penalty phase of his death penalty trial, convicted church killer Dylann Roof told jurors that there is nothing wrong with him psychologically. During his 2-minute opening statement on Wednesday, Roof, 22, said he is representing himself to prevent his lawyers from offering mental illness evidence.

Roof was found guilty on all 33 counts in his federal hate crimes trial on Dec.15, when he was represented by renowned anti-death penalty lawyer, David Bruck. He is convicted in the mass shooting of nine parishioners of an historic African-American church here.

Roof was critical of his attorneys, saying they “forced” him to go through two mental competency hearings. He also lamented that his mental competency hearings will be made public after the trial is over.

Roof was ordered on Monday by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel not to approach the jury, the witness stand or the judge’s bench while representing himself.

