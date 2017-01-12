Rock Hill Police Seize 4 Dogs from Rock Hill Residence

According to a Rock Hill police report animal control officers seized four dogs from a Rock Hill residence due to unclean conditions,. A Rock Hill officer assisted York County Animal Control in seizing the dogs from a residence off of Blanche Circle Wednesday. The dogs were in kennels on a vacant lot in “uncleaned conditions, without food and water.”

Animal Control officials had warned the dogs’ owner on Jan. 3 that the animals’ living conditions must be improved.The owner did not make the necessary changes and the agency took four dogs.

One of the dogs was in need of medical care for sores, and all of the dogs had bite and scratch marks consistent with dog fighting. They were taken for veterinary care.

