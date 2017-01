Rock Hill Mother Exposed After Exposing Herself in Front of Children

A Rock Hill woman has been charged with exposing herself in front of her four children, who range from 3 to 10 years old. Latigra Heath told police that she was paid to clean a business wearing lingerie.

Rock Hill police said people outside the Saluda Street business could see Heath stripping and exposing herself while her children were present. Heath is charged with four counts each of child neglect and indecent exposure.

Comments

comments