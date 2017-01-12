Rock Hill Man Claims Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket

A Rock Hill man claimed a $100,000 prize in the Powerball lottery this week, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

The man, who was unidentified in a release sent by lottery officials Thursday morning, said after cashing his winning ticket that he was leaving “debt free.” His winning ticket matched with those drawn on Saturday. His $50,000 win was doubled with the purchase of PowerPlay for an extra dollar.

For selling the claimed ticket, the QuikTrip store on North Anderson Road in Rock Hill will receive a commission of $1,000.

