Rock Hill Convenience Store Clerk Hides in Closet During Robbery

A store clerk stayed out of harm’s way when she decided to hide in a closet after seeing a masked man walking toward the One Stop Convenience Store in Rock Hill. The clerk told police she saw a man with a black mask on approaching the store Monday night on West Main Street.

She said she stepped into a closet and was able to watch the man without being seen. She said the man walked up to the counter and waited for the clerk to return. When the robber didn’t see the clerk, he opened the cash drawer, took money and left.

The clerk said she saw the robber had a silver handgun with him. The clerk left the closet once the robber was gone and called police. Officers collected evidence from the scene and looked over surveillance video that shows the robber in the store.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

